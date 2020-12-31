Jonny Evans: Leicester City defender extends Foxes stay until 2023

Jonny Evans has signed a new contract at Leicester City which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old's current deal was due to expire in the summer, which would have left him free to talk to other clubs, and potentially sign a pre-contract agreement, from January 1.

However, the Northern Irishman is an integral part of Brendan Rodgers' plans and, despite being previously linked with a move to former club Manchester United, is understood to be very happy at the King Power Stadium.

Sky Sports News reported three weeks ago talks over a new deal had begun and it is understood negotiations went smoothly, after the two sides were initially some distance apart on the level of wages.

On the new deal, Evans told LCFC.com: "I'm absolutely delighted to have signed. I'm delighted to commit myself to the club, and delighted the club have committed themselves to me.

"I've loved it here since the first day I came in. It's a great atmosphere around the place and it's a club with a lot of ambition.

"The players are ambitious and the signings that they've made over the years, they've signed young, hungry players and it's been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it."

Evans joined the Foxes from West Brom in June 2018 for £3.5m and has made 89 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Having just spent £100m on a new training ground, and with a host of injured players returning, the official line is that Leicester are not looking to add to their ranks.

When asked if he was expecting any January business, manager Brendan Rodgers said: "I don't believe so. If there's something we think can really help us and improve us then the club will always look at it. But I don't think there will be anyone coming in for the sake of it."

But given the Foxes' reliance this term on Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans, boosting their defensive options would seem prudent.