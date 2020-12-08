Jonny Evans: Leicester City open contract talks with Northern Ireland defender

Leicester City have opened talks with defender Jonny Evans over a new two-year contract, although both sides have yet to reach an agreement on wages.

Evans, 32, is an integral part of Brendan Rodgers' plans and the Northern Ireland international is understood to be very happy at the King Power Stadium.

Evans is keen to extend his contract despite reports linking him with a free transfer to his former club Manchester United next summer.

Both Leicester and Evans are confident a deal can be reached, with negotiations said to still be amicable.

Evans joined the Foxes from West Brom in June 2018 for £3.5m. He has made 84 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Leicester face AEK Athens in the Europa League on Thursday, which marks the beginning of a hectic period where they play six games in 19 days.