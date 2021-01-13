Islam Slimani joins Lyon from Leicester, Moussa Dembele loaned to Atletico Madrid

Lyon have completed the signing of striker Islam Slimani from Leicester on a permanent deal.
The Algeria international joined from Sporting Lisbon for £29m in August 2016 and made 29 appearances for them in his first season with the Foxes.
🇩🇿 Welcome to OL, Islam Slimani! 🔴🔵#Slimani2022 pic.twitter.com/FqltFPycSK— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) January 13, 2021
He subsequently fell out of favour, however, and has since had spells on loan at Newcastle, Fenerbahce and Monaco.
Slimani has made just one appearance for Brendan Rodgers' side this season, coming off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in October as he played his first match for Leicester since January 2018.
The 32-year-old's Leicester deal was due to expire at the end of the season.
Slimani joins Lyon on the same day Moussa Dembele completed his loan move to Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.
According to the French club's website, Dembele joins Atletico for a loan fee of €1.5M (£1.35m) with a subsequent permanent fee of €33.5M (£30m) agreed.
The deal also includes added incentives up to €5M (£4.5m), as well as a sell-on fee of 10 per cent on any future transfer.
