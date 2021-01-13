Islam Slimani joins Lyon from Leicester, Moussa Dembele loaned to Atletico Madrid

Islam Slimani joins Lyon on an 18-month contract after failing to live up to his early promise at Leicester; Moussa Dembele makes a loan move from Lyon to Atletico Madrid until end of the season with possibility of subsequent permanent transfer

Wednesday 13 January 2021 18:24, UK

Islam Slimani celebrates scoring for Leicester City in April 2017
Image: Islam Slimani scored eight goals in 27 appearances during his first season at Leicester in 2016/17

Lyon have completed the signing of striker Islam Slimani from Leicester on a permanent deal.

The Algeria international joined from Sporting Lisbon for £29m in August 2016 and made 29 appearances for them in his first season with the Foxes.

He subsequently fell out of favour, however, and has since had spells on loan at Newcastle, Fenerbahce and Monaco.

Slimani has made just one appearance for Brendan Rodgers' side this season, coming off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in October as he played his first match for Leicester since January 2018.

The 32-year-old's Leicester deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

Slimani joins Lyon on the same day Moussa Dembele completed his loan move to Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

According to the French club's website, Dembele joins Atletico for a loan fee of €1.5M (£1.35m) with a subsequent permanent fee of €33.5M (£30m) agreed.

The deal also includes added incentives up to €5M (£4.5m), as well as a sell-on fee of 10 per cent on any future transfer.

