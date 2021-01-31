Leicester City transfer news: Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah under consideration

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is confident of signing a midfielder before Monday’s transfer window deadline, with Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah under consideration.

The Foxes are without Belgium international Dennis Praet for up to three months, while Wilfred Ndidi will miss at least another week with a hamstring injury.

Chalobah, who came through the Chelsea youth set up while Rodgers was in charge of the Blues' academy, is among a number of possible midfield replacements being explored.

Asked if he had confidence of making a signing before Monday night, Rodgers replied: "Yes. It'll be good for the team, we have a gap there so the club will work hard at looking to get someone in.

"Our idea is to get a midfield player. If we can do that, then great."

Chalobah, an England international, has made 26 appearances for Championship promotion hopefuls Watford this season.

"I clearly know Nathaniel from my time working with him at Chelsea, but I know lots of players and there are a number of players that we're looking at," Rodgers added after Leicester's 3-1 home defeat to Leeds in the Premier League.

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' win over Leicester in the Premier League.

Hamza Choudhury could move to Newcastle from the King Power Stadium if Leicester bring in a midfielder before the transfer deadline.

Leicester sold midfielder Demarai Gray to Bayer Leverkusen earlier on Sunday, with the 24-year-old signing an 18-month deal at the Bundesliga club.

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, February 1, and Sky Sports will bring you all the drama as clubs scramble to get the final pieces of business over the line.

Head to Sky Sports News - channel 409 - for breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from studio guests such as Harry Redknapp, Fabrizio Romano, Lianne Sanderson, David James, Darren Bent, Paul Merson and Alan Smith.

Our Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest developments across the leagues from 6am.

Join us from 7-10am, 1-2pm, and 8-11pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Facebook and Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports News YouTube channel.