Brendan Rodgers: Leicester boss warns players not to seek validation for performances on social media

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has condemned the racist and discriminatory abuse directed at footballers on social media and has advised players they should not be looking to the platform for validation of their performances.

Cases of abuse, particularly in terms of race, are on the rise and the Foxes boss said that should not be tolerated and urged the relevant authorities and companies to take the appropriate action.

However, he has warned his players they are likely to find further negativity on social media and that there will always be criticism of their personal performances, and told them they have to be prepared to deal with that aspect.

"There are probably a couple of sides to it," Rodgers said.

"You have the racist stuff and discrimination which is not acceptable at all and that is something the Government and people in charge of the social media outlets have to get a handle on.

"The other side is you are going to get criticism, so you are going to have to be able to take it. If not, don't go on it.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

"You have to take the rough with the smooth. If you are only on there to receive gratification for everything you've done really well and the minute you don't do something well and get criticised for it you crumble, then that's not saying a great deal.

"If it is negative you have to accept it. I would say casually to players that if they need it, great, but if you don't I don't see why you would bother and don't look for the gratification to see how well you've done just by switching on social media."

Brendan Rodgers has no intention of shielding Leicester forward Jamie Vardy from the rigours of the FA Cup after his recent groin operation.

The Foxes are currently third in the Premier League after Sunday's 0-0 draw at Wolves, and host Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday before travelling to Slavia Prague in the last 32 of the Europa League in 10 days.

But despite the hectic schedule, Rodgers will resist the temptation to rest the forward who missed three matches through the injury before returning as a second-half substitute in Sunday's draw.

"You can see what he brings to the team," Rodgers said. "We'll definitely get him some minutes on Wednesday, whether that's in the first period of the game, or the second, so he'll feature at some point."