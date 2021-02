Jamie Vardy: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers confirms striker will return for trip to Wolves

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Jamie Vardy is fit to make a return to the squad as Leicester face Wolves on Sunday, but insists there is no need to rush the striker back.

Vardy, who has scored 11 league goals so far this season, is fit for the trip to Molineux after a groin operation last month.

In his absence Leicester have tightened their grip on third spot in the Premier League having beaten Fulham 2-0 on Wednesday.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored at Craven Cottage and Rodgers is happy to keep Vardy in reserve if needed.

"Jamie is so important to us but the beauty of it is we don't need to rush him back," Rodgers said. "Just to have him available to start or come off the bench is a huge boost for us.

0:35 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his side 'will do their talking on the pitch' as they remain within touching distance to the teams at the top of the Premier League

"Jamie will be available for the game. It was just about trying to fit the operation in at the right time, we had a good idea of the recovery time but Jamie is naturally very fit and he has recovered very well. He looks fit, strong and available.

"You saw Kelechi the other night, Kels was terrific, he scored a great goal and he will be high in confidence.

"It's great Kels has got his goal because he works so hard. He got his reward for that.

"Everyone understands their role and position here, it is about the squad and the team. What is important is the communication, they understand they play an important role and I can't pick the same team in every game.

"They all carry the same importance. When they are asked to come in and play they have all done fantastically."

3:06 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Fulham in the Premier League

Wilfred Ndidi remains a doubt with a thigh problem while Wes Morgan is sidelined with a back problem.

The Foxes sit two points ahead of Liverpool and five behind leaders Manchester City ahead of their trip to Molineux.

Rodgers added: "At some clubs you can lose a game or two and go into a crisis but that's never the case here because of how we try to manage it. If you have an honest group of players who can reflect and learn from it they can be better in our next game.

"The Premier League year-on-year gets even more competitive. That's the reality of it. There are no easy games, you have to fight for every result."