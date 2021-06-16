Leicester City: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Leicester City will begin the 2021/22 Premier League season by entertaining Wolves at the King Power Stadium on August 14.
Brendan Rodgers's side, who only narrowly missed out on a top-four finish on the final day of last season, then host Man City (September 11), Man Utd (October 16), Arsenal (October 30) and Chelsea (November 20) all before Christmas.
The Foxes have a tricky trip to the champions on Boxing Day, before hosting Liverpool two days later, while they also face the Reds at Anfield on the evening of February 8.
And the second half of the campaign sees Leicester face more away trips to Chelsea (February 26), Arsenal (March 12) and United (April 2), before they conclude the season with a game against Southampton at the King Power on May 22.
Leicester's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Wolves (h) - 3pm
21: West Ham United (a) - 3pn
28: Norwich City (a) - 3pm
September
11: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
18: Brighton (a) - 3pm
25: Burnley (h) - 3pm
October
2: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
16: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
23: Brentford (a) - 3pm
30: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
November
6: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
20: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
27: Watford (h) - 3pm
30: Southampton (a) - 7.45pm
December
4: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
11: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
14: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 7.45pm
18: Everton (a) - 3pm
26: Manchester City (a) - 3pm
28: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
January
1: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
15: Burnley (a) - 3pm
22: Brighton (h) - 3pm
February
8: Liverpool (a) - 8pm
12: West Ham United (h) - 3pm
19: Wolves (a) - 3pm
26: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
March
5: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
12: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
19: Brentford (h) - 3pm
April
2: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
9: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
16: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
23: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
30: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
May
7: Everton (h) - 3pm
15: Watford (a) - 3pm
22: Southampton (h) - 4pm
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.