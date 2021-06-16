Leicester City: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Leicester City will begin the 2021/22 Premier League season by entertaining Wolves at the King Power Stadium on August 14.

Brendan Rodgers's side, who only narrowly missed out on a top-four finish on the final day of last season, then host Man City (September 11), Man Utd (October 16), Arsenal (October 30) and Chelsea (November 20) all before Christmas.

The Foxes have a tricky trip to the champions on Boxing Day, before hosting Liverpool two days later, while they also face the Reds at Anfield on the evening of February 8.

And the second half of the campaign sees Leicester face more away trips to Chelsea (February 26), Arsenal (March 12) and United (April 2), before they conclude the season with a game against Southampton at the King Power on May 22.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Wolves (h) - 3pm

21: West Ham United (a) - 3pn

28: Norwich City (a) - 3pm

September

11: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

18: Brighton (a) - 3pm

25: Burnley (h) - 3pm

October

2: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

16: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

23: Brentford (a) - 3pm

30: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

November

6: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

20: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

27: Watford (h) - 3pm

30: Southampton (a) - 7.45pm

December

4: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

11: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

14: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 7.45pm

18: Everton (a) - 3pm

26: Manchester City (a) - 3pm

28: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

January

1: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

15: Burnley (a) - 3pm

22: Brighton (h) - 3pm

February

8: Liverpool (a) - 8pm

12: West Ham United (h) - 3pm

19: Wolves (a) - 3pm

26: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

March

5: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

12: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

19: Brentford (h) - 3pm

April

2: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

9: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

16: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

23: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

30: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

May

7: Everton (h) - 3pm

15: Watford (a) - 3pm

22: Southampton (h) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.