Leicester City unveil King Power Stadium redevelopment plans

Leicester City have unveiled their plans to expand the King Power Stadium and develop the surrounding areas.

The Premier League club wants to upgrade the East Stand, which will increase the stadium's capacity to 40,000.

Plans also include a 220-room hotel and a multi-purpose event and entertainment arena, a new Leicester City retail space, residential and commercial space, and multi-storey car parking facilities.

Public consultations opened on Thursday, with the club estimating the building work will create 1,000 new jobs during construction, and 1,000 permanent jobs once the work is completed.

Leicester said in a statement: "The developments will further underline Leicestershire's reputation as a home of world-class sport and create a 365-day destination that will support the regeneration of an area that has been the home of the football club for 130 years.

"The feedback obtained from the public consultation with the local community, local businesses, supporters and key stakeholders, will help inform decision-making as the plans evolve, in order to deliver a major events destination that can support the club's continued growth and become a major asset to the city of Leicester."

Leicester had an average attendance of 32,021 for the Premier League title-winning campaign of 2015/16 and currently have the 13th biggest capacity in the division.

In December, Leicester moved into a new £100m training complex that houses the men's first team and academy.