Harvey Barnes: Leicester City winger signs new four-year deal

Harvey Barnes has signed a new four-year contract at Leicester City, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The 23-year-old was already contracted until the summer of 2024, but his impressive performances over the last 12 months have convinced the club to offer him an extended deal with improved terms.

Barnes was in scintillating form for Leicester between August and February last season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions from the left wing and establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Wolves in the Premier League

His early-season form earned him his first and only England cap in a friendly against Wales in October before a knee injury sustained in Leicester's 1-3 defeat to Arsenal ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The subsequent operation also ruled Barnes out for contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

Barnes, who has played more than 100 appearances for the club, said: "I've been here for so many years now, it feels like home. For me, it was a no-brainer. Of course, I wanted to extend my stay here.

"It's been something that's been going on in the background and to sign now is great. It's right at the start of a new season as well, which I know everyone is excited about."

Barnes made his Leicester debut midway through the 2016-17 campaign, but spent the majority of the next few years on loan at MK Dons, Barnsley and then West Brom.

It was at The Hawthorns where his goalscoring capabilities come to the fore and it convinced the Leicester hierarchy to give the wide-man a five-year deal in the summer of 2019.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.