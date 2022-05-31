Leicester: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

Which positions are Leicester targeting in the summer transfer window? What has Brendan Rodgers said? And what do the stats say?

Which positions are Leicester targeting?

Sky Sports News chief football reporter Rob Dorsett:

Finances remain very tight for Leicester City, and so it's expected they will look to offload a number of fringe players - and maybe one or two big stars, if the money is right - to finance a Brendan Rodgers rebuild.

Youri Tielemans is expected to go, with Leicester cashing in as he has just one year left on his current contract, and isn't interested in signing another. That is likely to provide £30m+ to the transfer kitty, with Arsenal a possible destination.

Caglar Soyuncu is another big name who could be on his way out of King Power Stadium - he has a year left on his contract, and Rodgers is prepared to let him go for the right money.

So too Boubakary Soumare and Jannick Vestergaard, just a year after they joined Leicester - there will be anxiety from Leicester's bosses, who will want to recoup much of the £17m they paid Lille for Soumare.

The areas Leicester are determined to strengthen are midfield and central defence.

Rodgers admitted that his current crop of stoppers just aren't aggressive enough. That's a big part of why Leicester were so porous at set pieces last season, and it will be addressed in this window.

With Soyuncu and Vestergaard surplus to requirements, two new centre-backs are on the cards, though Jonny Evans is expected to sign a 12-month extension to his existing contract which would keep him at the club until 2024.

James Tarkowski has been a long-time target, and may be affordable now that Burnley have been relegated, though Leicester will face competition from Aston Villa, among others.

Expect them to fight to keep Wesley Fofana, who has many blue-chip admirers.

What do the stats say about Leicester?

No team conceded a higher percentage of goals from set-pieces (34 per cent) and a higher number of goals from crosses (15) than the Foxes. They were not helped with the long-term injury to Wesley Fofana but even Jonny Evans started only 16 of the 38 league games this season.

With the likes of Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi and Hamza Choudhary having to fill in at centre-back, Brendan Rodgers would be desperate to sign an experienced player in this position.

What has manager Brendan Rodgers said?

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaking in May:

"We're very focused on the summer in terms of improving the squad.

"I said it needs a healthy shake-up, which most clubs always do around this period of time. You want to keep your core players, of course, but you want to add quality.

"We don't have masses of money but we want to bring in players that are ready to adapt to how we want to work."

What should Leicester do this summer?

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Brendan Rodgers may well need to implement a 'wheel and deal' approach to this summer's window.

Leicester don't need a complete shake-up, but certainly a reshuffling of the pack is required at the King Power in order to compete with the improvement of other clubs in the 'best of the rest' sector.

It is thought Leicester will have to generate sales before they can buy, which may hold up potential incomings, but a left-sided central defender and a creative midfielder should be top of the priority list.

"We need to reinvigorate the squad," Rodgers admitted on the final day of the Premier League season. It looks increasingly likely Youri Tielemans will leave, for the right price, as well as Caglar Soyuncu. Both would free up spends to either directly replace or perhaps bolster in other areas of weakness. The former would be more pragmatic.

Defensively, the Foxes were shakey last term. It's part of the reason they suffered their worse league finish in three years. They conceded 16 goals from corners, the joint-most on record (since 2006-07) in a single campaign in the top flight. That needs addressing.

They also lack any form of midfield control without Tielemans' influence, as evidenced in most games he missed, so if sold, he needs a permanent successor.