Leicester promoted to Premier League! Leeds loss at QPR confirms Foxes immediate return to the top flight

Leicester's promotion confirmed by Leeds' 4-0 defeat to QPR on Friday night; Foxes can only be caught by Ipswich now but can take another step towards claiming Championship title with victory over Preston, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Monday, kick-off 8pm

Friday 26 April 2024 22:46, UK

Leicester City have sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, after Leeds were beaten 4-0 at QPR on Friday night.

The result leaves the Foxes top of the Championship table, four points clear of Leeds in second, meaning only Ipswich can still catch them - ensuring them of at least second place.

It will come as welcome relief to Enzo Maresca and his side as they prepare to head to Preston on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Football, that they have got the job done.

Highlights from the Championship clash between Leicester and Southampton

Preston North End
Leicester City

Monday 29th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Leicester were top of the Championship for the majority of the season, but a major dip in form that saw them lose six games in 10 between February and April had left them in a vulnerable position.

From the manager who turned things around to their star man and unsung hero, Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton analyse how Leicester won promotion back to the Premier League

But recent wins against West Brom and Southampton took them back to the top of the league, and now they are able to focus solely on winning the Championship title.

More to follow...

Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam and David Prutton reveal their Sky Sports Championship team of the season for 2023/24
