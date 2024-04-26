Leicester promoted to Premier League! Leeds loss at QPR confirms Foxes immediate return to the top flight

Leicester City have sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, after Leeds were beaten 4-0 at QPR on Friday night.

The result leaves the Foxes top of the Championship table, four points clear of Leeds in second, meaning only Ipswich can still catch them - ensuring them of at least second place.

It will come as welcome relief to Enzo Maresca and his side as they prepare to head to Preston on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Football, that they have got the job done.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Championship clash between Leicester and Southampton

Leicester were top of the Championship for the majority of the season, but a major dip in form that saw them lose six games in 10 between February and April had left them in a vulnerable position.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From the manager who turned things around to their star man and unsung hero, Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton analyse how Leicester won promotion back to the Premier League

But recent wins against West Brom and Southampton took them back to the top of the league, and now they are able to focus solely on winning the Championship title.

More to follow...