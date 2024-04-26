QPR 4-0 Leeds: United suffer major blow to promotion hopes after being blown away

QPR drove an almighty dent into Leeds' promotion hopes with a sensational 4-0 win - that also saw Leicester City seal their return to the Premier League.

Goals from Ilias Chair, Lucas Anderson, Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field did the damage at Loftus Road on Friday night, also ensuring QPR of their Championship status for next season.

For Leeds, it was a bitter blow. They are still in second place, but with a game to go they can no longer catch Leicester - who sit four points above them. They are just a point above Ipswich who have two games in hand.

All eyes will be on the MKM Stadium on Saturday night now, as Ipswich head to Hull City. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm.

Brilliant QPR blow Leeds away at Loftus Road

It took just eight minutes for QPR to find the opener after a bright start. Chair picked up the ball and cut in from the left channel, before his low drive from the edge of the box took a deflection off Joe Rodon that steered the ball past Ilian Meslier.

And a bright start turned electric on 22 minutes as Anderson doubled the advantage, jinking through challenges in the box before bending one into the far corner. Leeds were stunned.

It got better for QPR in the second half, and even worse for Leeds. Chair swung in a corner and Dykes got in at the near post to glance one in.

Then a fourth. Chair again with the delivery, this one from a corner, and there was Field to nod home. The win moves QPR seven points clear of the relegation zone. They will be a Championship side in 2024/25.

The managers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After beating Leeds Utd 4-0 successfully, QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes reflected on the game.

QPR's Marti Cifuentes:

"Best night of my time here so far? Definitely. It's been a fantastic evening. We worked really hard to get this kind of performance and result. All the players and fans have been amazing. All the club. It was a difficult task but we managed to get the great escape.

"We have been through difficult moments and the guys showed togetherness. It has been teamwork.

"The players deserve this achievement. Some of the performances we could have got better points. But last game at home, against a fantastic football team like Leeds, that [deserves] a lot of credit.

"I came here because I was convinced about the potential. Now it's about enjoying tonight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Utd head coach Daniel Farke reflected on a challenging game against QPR.

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

"First of all, congratulations to QPR. It's a well-deserved win for them and we have to accept the loss. Decisive for the game were the first 15 minutes. We were poor in this period, didn't win any duels. We speak a lot about principles, tactical approach but today the basics were not good. Moving enough and being compact as a team and winning duels. Then we were already 2-0 back.

"After that we started to play the game. Tried to put lots of pressure on their men. Then they scored two more out of set pieces. Then we had to make sure we don't concede any more. It's an off day today.

"The last two games we've conceded too many goals, today we've conceded too many goals. There are several reasons not excuses - quick turnarounds, key players missing, with a really young side they were perhaps a bit nervous or over motivated. All together they played a role.

"We know in terms of automatic promotion we are not in the best position now but this team has no reason to dwell on this really poor game today. With 90 points after 45 games, normally you win the league with this. It's not the right moment to feel too sorry for yourself. We have to keep going now.

"Since game day one we were in the chasing position and nothing has changed. It was remarkable we closed the gaps to the top teams. Let's see."