Leicester lodge appeal after challenge against Premier League's PSR charge rejected by independent commission

Leicester have lodged an appeal after their challenge against the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) jurisdiction was dismissed.

The newly-promoted side say they are "disappointed" by the decision of an independent commission after challenging the league on the basis they were relegated to the Championship in 2022/23.

The Midlands club face a possible points deduction after the Premier League charged them with an alleged breach of PSR in March.

At the same time, the EFL placed the club under a transfer embargo, which was subsequently lifted after promotion.

Leicester were also among the clubs that needed to sell players before June 30 to avoid further breaches of PSR rules, which saw Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sold to Chelsea.

"LCFC notes the publication today of the decision of the Premier League Commission," a statement on Thursday said.

"The club is disappointed with the decision, which does not appear to reflect the wording of the Premier League's Rules, and has lodged an appeal."

Leicester could face points deduction if latest appeal fails

Sky Sports News has been told that Leicester are confident they were not in breach of the EFL rules on PSR, following the compensation they received from Chelsea for the departure of manager Enzo Maresca and his staff, and also following the sale of Dewsbury-Hall to the same club.

Separately, the Premier League charge is in relation to their final season in the top division before they were relegated (2022/23) and Leicester's argument remains that, because they were already relegated by the time of the end of the PSR accounting period, they did not come under the Premier League's jurisdiction at the time.

In effect, after the Premier League statement and Leicester's response, the situation remains the same: that both sides are at odds over the issue of jurisdiction, and it is now in the hands of yet-to-be appointed independent appeals panel to decide the outcome.

If Leicester fail, they could face a points deduction by the start of their first season back in the top flight.