Steve Cooper: Leicester sack manager after just five months in charge

Leicester have sacked manager Steve Cooper after just five months in charge following Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea.

The ex-Nottingham Forest boss joined the Foxes on a three-year deal in June but has been dismissed after a five-game winless run in all competitions.

Leicester's home defeat to Chelsea, who are managed by Enzo Maresca whom Cooper replaced in the summer, left the newly-promoted side 16th and two points above the relegation zone.

Leicester have just two wins from 12 league matches and have conceded 14 goals in their last five games in all competitions.

A Leicester statement read: "Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as first-team manager with immediate effect.

"Assistant manager Alan Tate and first-team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the club and with our best wishes for the future.

"Men's first-team training will be overseen by first-team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible."

The appointment of a new manager will be led by owner-chair Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin.

Graham Potter and Ruud van Nistelrooy are two managers out of work who were among those considered by the club in the summer before they appointed Cooper.

The Welshman took over from Maresca after the Italian guided Leicester to last season's Championship title before joining Chelsea in June.

But the 44-year-old, who led England's U17s to victory at the 2017 World Cup, has been sacked after only 15 games in charge.

Cooper is the second Premier League manager to lose his job this season following Manchester United's dismissal of Erik ten Hag last month.

Why have Leicester sacked Cooper?

Analysis by Sky Sports News' Danyal Khan and Lyall Thomas:

"Despite sitting 16th, with 10 points from 12 games, the club believe taking this decision now gives them the best chance of staying in the Premier League.

"There is a feeling in the club's hierarchy that they could be higher than they are; they've failed to beat Ipswich and Everton, with performances also increasingly a concern.

"It is clear Cooper has been trying to implement the style he wants and make the changes he believed were necessary to improve things - but there was understood to be resistance from and a disconnect with the players.

"This is said to have increased concerns internally over Premier League safety, while it is also evident there has been a lack of connection between Cooper and the fans since he took charge in the summer.

"After promotion, Leicester spent less in the summer transfer market than the other two promoted teams and lost a key player in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea.

"Their highest spend was around £20m on Oliver Skipp, while they brought in Bobby Decordova-Reid on a free transfer and two players on loan from other Premier League clubs.

"The club have acted swiftly in comparison the 2022/23 season, in which they parted ways with Brendan Rodgers as late as April and replaced him with Dean Smith before ultimately being relegated."

Walsh: I feel sorry for Cooper as he was up against it from start

Ex-Leicester captain Steve Walsh speaking to Sky Sports News:

"A little bit surprised, but it's all about results. It was a poor performance yesterday. But I feel sorry for Steve Cooper. He's up against it from the start with the Forest connection.

"I met him in the first international break. I went down to watch him in training. He's a fantastic coach, a great fella. I feel sorry for him a little because he's up against it and I believe whoever comes in, it's going to be difficult. It's a challenge, this is for Leicester this year. But sorry to see him go and we've got to look forward again.

"The owners have been right every time they've got a new manager in. So, hopefully, we can appoint the right man."

"I don't believe he [Cooper] was doing much wrong. It was a very difficult challenge. One or two defeats and the fans are always going to be on his back a little bit with that connection. But looking at the performances, they've been close encounters. We've lost by the odd goal. We got a bit of a pounding against Man Utd in the two games we played them.

"I can understand why the club have taken this action at the moment. But one or two wins, he's completely right up at the table, so it was a difficult decision for the club.

"But let's hope we can get someone in quickly, steady the ship and steer us out of trouble.

"I know that they'll go through the process and they'll get the right person. They've certainly had some good managers through the years, and let's have our fingers crossed that Leicester can get the right man here."