Ruud van Nistelrooy: Leicester City boss leaves club by mutual consent after relegation from Premier League

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left Leicester City by mutual consent following their relegation from the Premier League.

Leicester were unable to sack Van Nistelrooy earlier because it would have affected their latest PSR accounts, which refresh on July 1.

The Championship club are yet to confirm a shortlist of possible replacements, but have been considering various names for some time, including Sean Dyche and Danny Rohl.

Van Nistelrooy took over from Steve Cooper in late November but won just five of his 27 Premier League matches in charge.

Leicester became the first club in top-flight history to go nine games without scoring at home. They were relegated with five matches remaining and finished 10 points adrift of safety.

Leicester said in a club statement: "Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club. From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the club's academy into our first-team environment.

"Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future."

Van Nistelrooy called for talks with the club's hierarchy as soon as relegation was confirmed, but was left hanging for several weeks.

Van Nistelrooy added: "I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the club well for the future."

Leicester are set to begin their pre-season on Monday and say the first-team coaching staff will "oversee the delivery of those plans until a new manager is appointed".

The club were charged by the Premier League last month over alleged breaches of the EFL's financial rules for the 2023/24 season when they were in the Championship.

If found guilty, they could be handed a points deduction.

