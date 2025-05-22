Leicester City: Ruud van Nistelrooy set to leave Foxes after final game of Premier League season at Bournemouth

Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to leave Leicester City after Sunday's final game of the season against Bournemouth - but Foxes bosses are yet to decide who they want to replace him as head coach.

As Sky Sports News reported a month ago, former Southampton boss Russell Martin and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl are priority candidates for Leicester, but the hierarchy are determined not to progress their search out of respect for Van Nistelrooy, while he is still in post.

Talks over an exit deal for the Dutch coach are expected to begin early next week.

While it is thought contact has been made with Martin's representatives, there have been no formal discussions with Leicester's bosses over the details of any deal.

Rohl has a buy-out clause at Hillsborough which is thought to reduce by 50 per cent if a Championship club wishes to employ him rather than a Premier League club.

Both Rohl and Martin have been linked with managerial vacancies elsewhere.

