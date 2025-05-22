 Skip to content

Leicester City: Ruud van Nistelrooy set to leave Foxes after final game of Premier League season at Bournemouth

Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game as Leicester boss is set to be at Bournemouth on Sunday; ex-Saints boss Russell Martin and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl are main candidates for replace the Dutchman; talks over an exit deal for Van Nistelrooy are set to begin early next week

By Sky Sports News Senior Reporter Rob Dorsett & Mark McAdam

Thursday 22 May 2025 09:15, UK

Ruud van Nistelrooy reacts to Leicester's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal
Image: Ruud van Nistelrooy's final match in charge of Leicester is set to be at Bournemouth on Sunday

Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to leave Leicester City after Sunday's final game of the season against Bournemouth - but Foxes bosses are yet to decide who they want to replace him as head coach.

As Sky Sports News reported a month ago, former Southampton boss Russell Martin and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl are priority candidates for Leicester, but the hierarchy are determined not to progress their search out of respect for Van Nistelrooy, while he is still in post.

Talks over an exit deal for the Dutch coach are expected to begin early next week.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester City's match against Ipswich Town in the Premier League

While it is thought contact has been made with Martin's representatives, there have been no formal discussions with Leicester's bosses over the details of any deal.

Rohl has a buy-out clause at Hillsborough which is thought to reduce by 50 per cent if a Championship club wishes to employ him rather than a Premier League club.

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy says he had a 'special' conversation with Jamie Vardy with the striker signalling his intentions to leave the club after 13 years

Both Rohl and Martin have been linked with managerial vacancies elsewhere.

Also See:

