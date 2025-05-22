Leicester City: Ruud van Nistelrooy set to leave Foxes after final game of Premier League season at Bournemouth
Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game as Leicester boss is set to be at Bournemouth on Sunday; ex-Saints boss Russell Martin and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl are main candidates for replace the Dutchman; talks over an exit deal for Van Nistelrooy are set to begin early next week
Thursday 22 May 2025 09:15, UK
Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to leave Leicester City after Sunday's final game of the season against Bournemouth - but Foxes bosses are yet to decide who they want to replace him as head coach.
As Sky Sports News reported a month ago, former Southampton boss Russell Martin and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl are priority candidates for Leicester, but the hierarchy are determined not to progress their search out of respect for Van Nistelrooy, while he is still in post.
Talks over an exit deal for the Dutch coach are expected to begin early next week.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Leicester news & transfers🦊
- Leicester fixtures & scores | FREE Leicester PL highlights▶️
- Got Sky? Watch Leicester games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
While it is thought contact has been made with Martin's representatives, there have been no formal discussions with Leicester's bosses over the details of any deal.
Rohl has a buy-out clause at Hillsborough which is thought to reduce by 50 per cent if a Championship club wishes to employ him rather than a Premier League club.
Both Rohl and Martin have been linked with managerial vacancies elsewhere.
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.