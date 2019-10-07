Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel to leave before Swansea match

Daniel Stendel is set to leave Barnsley after a heavy defeat to Preston

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel will leave the club before their next match against Swansea, according to Sky sources.

The Oakwell club are without a win in their last 11 matches and Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Preston North End has left them two points adrift of safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stendel joined Barnsley in June 2018 and guided the club to an immediate return to the Championship at the end of his first season.

However, the Tykes have struggled this season and have won just once in the league - a 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day.

Stendel is expected to have left his role before Barnsley face Swansea at Oakwell on October 19.

