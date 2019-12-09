Barnsley reveal Daniel Stendel claim and seek settlement from Hearts over his appointment

Daniel Stendel was sacked as Barnsley boss in October

Barnsley have accused former head coach Daniel Stendel of speaking to another Championship club while at Oakwell before he was subsequently sacked in October.

The German was confirmed as the new Hearts boss last week and Barnsley are also seeking a settlement from the Scottish Premiership club, claiming he broke their contract with them prior to his dismissal.

Stendel and Hearts owner Ann Budge will address the issues raised in the statement at Tuesday's press conference to unveil Stendel as their new manager, although it is understood they are of the opinion they do not owe Barnsley any compensation following the appointment.

But it is the allegation that he "entered into negotiations with a rival Sky Bet Championship club" to become their manager and take with him some of his backroom staff that will perhaps be of most interest to Tykes fans, whose side remain bottom of the table after they lost 3-2 at Cardiff on Saturday.

"In light of the team's current standing we would like to address the Barnsley football community," read an official statement from the club.

"The board is fully behind the team and staff in place. Our performances have improved under Gerhard's [Struber's] leadership and we are confident that results will follow.

"Barnsley Football Club would also like to finally address the separation with our former Head Coach Daniel Stendel. This may come as little consolation but it is only right that our supporters have a picture of what has taken place at their club.

"Early in the season Daniel Stendel entered into negotiations with a rival Sky Bet Championship club, to take over their managerial post and recruited other members of contracted Barnsley Football Club staff to follow him.

"Never once did Mr. Stendel seek approval or alert members of the club's board to these discussions. Only when approached, by the board, was there any sign of acknowledgement.

"This was a clear violation of Mr. Stendel's contract and created additional unnecessary ‎distractions for our club which was recently promoted to the Sky Bet Championship.

"This event, coupled with numerous other issues, led to removal of Mr. Stendel as Head Coach. Out of respect for his contributions to the tremendous 2018/2019 season, we wanted to settle this matter privately and amicably out of the eye of the public.

"After two months of unproductive discussions (and the subsequent public announcement by Heart of Midlothian that he has joined them as their new manager), the club cannot wait any longer in speaking to its fans.

"More recently we have attempted negotiations of a settlement with Heart of Midlothian Football Club for the services of Mr. Stendel, Chris Stern, and Dale Tonge to no avail.

"The club will continue to vigorously defend its rights against all parties involved in tampering of club staff so the club recovers all damages incurred. All recovered damages will be reinvested in our squad."

