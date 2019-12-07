Hearts appoint Daniel Stendel as manager

Daniel Stendel has been appointed Hearts manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal

Hearts have appointed former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel as their new manager.

Former head coach Craig Levein was sacked at the end of October after just one win in their opening six games of the season.

Five weeks later and Stendel, who won promotion from League One with Barnsley in 2019, is tasked with dragging Hearts away from the relegation zone.

Stendel was sacked by the Tykes after a disappointing start to their Championship campaign, and was linked with the Sunderland job after Jack Ross was sacked in October.

Hearts have failed to win any of their last five games, including a 1-0 defeat to Motherwell on Saturday.

0:45 Former Hearts caretaker head coach Austin MacPhee says his side were disappointed not to seal all three points against Livingston Former Hearts caretaker head coach Austin MacPhee says his side were disappointed not to seal all three points against Livingston

A statement released by the club said: "While it has taken some time for this process to reach its conclusion we firmly believe that Daniel is the right man to take the club forward.

"With our No 1 target now on board and his future pledged to Hearts, everyone at Tynecastle Park welcomes Daniel and hopes his appointment heralds an exciting new era for the Club as, together, we look to climb back up the Ladbrokes Premiership table."