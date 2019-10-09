Sunderland to consider sacked Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel as Jack Ross successor

Daniel Stendel could be a Sunderland option

Daniel Stendel will be among the candidates considered by Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald to succeed the sacked Jack Ross.

The German Stendel left his role as boss at Barnsley on Tuesday - a decision criticised by a number of Tykes supporters despite the club sitting bottom of the Championship.

Stendel led Barnsley to promotion back to the second tier last season and Sunderland chairman Donald is looking for exactly that end by changing managers this week.

Quoted in the Sunderland Echo, chairman Donald said: "I'm sure [Stendel will] be somebody that we will potentially look at it.

"But this is the reality of it - Jack has left the football club because I've made the judgement call that promotion this season has the best chance this season, potentially, with someone else.

Jack Ross was sacked as Sunderland manager on Tuesday

"Nothing has been pre-done; it hasn't been done because of news on a takeover, we're now starting fresh and we've got to find our new man and we've got to get it right.

"I'm looking for a manager that's going to get us promoted. The remit is obvious in that sense."

Sunderland are currently sixth in the League One table, eight points behind league leaders Ipswich.