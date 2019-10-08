Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel leaves club

Daniel Stendel has left Barnsley

Daniel Stendel has left Barnsley with immediate effect.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Stendel would not be in charge of the Championship club before their next match against Swansea on October 19.

The Oakwell club are without a win in their last 11 matches and Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Preston North End has left them two points adrift of safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stendel joined Barnsley in June 2018 and guided the club to an immediate return to the Championship at the end of his first season.

However, the Tykes have struggled this season and have won just once in the league - a 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day.

Barnsley face Swansea at Oakwell in their next match on Saturday October 19.