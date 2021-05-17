Barnsley owner Chien Lee excited to see fans return for Championship play-off semi-final against Swansea

As Barnsley prepare for their Championship play-off matches against Swansea, club owner Chien Lee says it is a moment that belongs to the team, the fans and the city.

Barnsley take on the Swans in the first leg of the play-off semi-final on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Football from 8pm.

Lee, who took over at Barnsley in December 2017, said the key to the club's rise is down to realistic goals that were achieved over a sustainable period.

"I'm really excited. It's been a journey for Barnsley," Lee told Sky Sports News.

"We've been here for three and a half years. We've grown the team step by step and have made it to the play-off game.

"This moment belongs to the team, belongs to the fans, and belongs to the city."

Fans will be present at the game after restrictions on stadium attendance were lifted, and Lee says having their supporters at Oakwell Stadium has come at just the right time.

"It's the first time for a year that the fans have come back to the stadium. That's very important for us," he said.

"We cannot do it without the fans, without their support, so I'm really happy about that."

Asked if he has dared to think about away days at Anfield and Old Trafford, Lee said: "That's the dream. We will see.

0:27 Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael says the Championship play-offs will provide the team with a 'stress factor' unlike the regular season

"Since we came in and made an investment, I always said it takes time - step by step.

"The coach's doing an amazing job for us. We love him, the fans love him.

"Whatever happens tonight, whatever comes out of the play-off, next season our team will be stronger, more combative."

The Chinese-American investor has vowed to be in attendance at Wembley should his team make it into the play-off final.

"I want to be here as often as possible to support the team," he said. "Today I'm really happy I can come in.

"I need to support the team so if we have a chance to go to the Wembley game I will be there."