Barnsley 1-0 Coventry: Oakwell club ban season ticket holder for a discriminatory gesture

Barnsley have banned a season ticket holder from Oakwell following an offensive gesture that circulated in a video online following their win over Coventry.

The Yorkshire club have condemned the "sickening" incident of discrimination after footage emerged on social media of a fan appearing to perform an offensive gesture towards Coventry supporters outside the ground at the weekend.

A statement from the Championship side read: "Barnsley FC strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and was disgusted by a video that circulated on social media, following the Sky Bet Championship fixture against Coventry City on Saturday.

"Whilst the sickening gesture did not take place inside the confines of our stadium, the individual has been identified as a seasonal member and has been banned from Oakwell with immediate effect.

"The Club does not tolerate behaviour of this sort and individuals who display such mannerisms should not associate themselves with Barnsley Football Club.



"Oakwell is a safe, welcoming place for all, regardless of race, religion, gender or sexuality.

"We would like to thank members of the Barnsley FC family for highlighting this vile act whilst reassuring our community that we will continue to do everything we can to expel discrimination from our beautiful game."

Barnsley beat Coventry 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Dominik Frieser. Markus Schopp's side face Luton Town and QPR in their upcoming fixtures.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org

Hate Won't Win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.