Hull City sack manager Liam Rosenior after Tigers miss out on Championship play-offs

Hull City have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior, Sky Sports News understands.

The 39-year-old became the boss at the MKM Stadium in November 2022.

He recently signed a new three-year contract in December 2023, which would have kept him at the club until 2026.

Sky Sports News has contacted the club for comment.

Plymouth defeated Hull 1-0 on the final day to retain their Championship status in a result which simultaneously ended the Tigers' play-off hopes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Hull City.

Speaking in his final interview as manager, Rosenior said: "The energy and intensity they put into the game, they deserved their win overall.

"Even though results didn't go our way, we wanted to finish on a really positive note because that would have summed up the season. It has been a positive season but we couldn't quite get over the line today.

"Part of me not quite expected it, but I knew we would be a team that would have to learn on the job. Sometimes you can watch us play and we make so many young decisions but we are so fearless in the way we play.

"It is our biggest strength but sometimes our biggest weakness."

Hull finished in seventh place, three points outside of the play-off spots and Rosenior had hoped to be at the helm to help them return stronger next season.

Rosenior was on shortlisted for the Championship manager of the season award for this season, along with Kieran McKenna and Daniel Farke.

He took over as manager with Hull one point above the relegation zone in 2022/23 season and guided them to 15th place last season.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now