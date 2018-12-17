Samuel Saiz agrees January loan move from Leeds to Getafe

Leeds United forward Samuel Saiz has agreed to join Getafe on loan in January with a view to a permanent move.

The 27-year-old travelled to Spain over the weekend and underwent a medical at the Spanish top-flight club.

Leeds United have confirmed the player will remain overseas with his family until his loan commences on January 1 2019.

Saiz spent the 2012/13 season at Getafe but only made one senior appearance for the La Liga side.

0:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United.

He joined Leeds from Huesca in July 2017, signing a four-year contract at Elland Road for an undisclosed fee.

A statement from the club said: "We wish Samuel well for the rest of the season and beyond."

Leeds are currently one point clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table following a 1-0 win over Bolton on Saturday.