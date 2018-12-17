Samuel Saiz agrees January loan move from Leeds to Getafe
Last Updated: 17/12/18 6:05pm
Leeds United forward Samuel Saiz has agreed to join Getafe on loan in January with a view to a permanent move.
The 27-year-old travelled to Spain over the weekend and underwent a medical at the Spanish top-flight club.
Leeds United have confirmed the player will remain overseas with his family until his loan commences on January 1 2019.
Saiz spent the 2012/13 season at Getafe but only made one senior appearance for the La Liga side.
He joined Leeds from Huesca in July 2017, signing a four-year contract at Elland Road for an undisclosed fee.
A statement from the club said: "We wish Samuel well for the rest of the season and beyond."
Leeds are currently one point clear at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table following a 1-0 win over Bolton on Saturday.