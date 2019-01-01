WATCH: Did Leeds' Kalvin Phillips deserve a red card against Nottingham Forest?

0:58 Kalvin Phillips was shown a straight red card in Nottingham Forest’s 4-2 win over Leeds Kalvin Phillips was shown a straight red card in Nottingham Forest’s 4-2 win over Leeds

Kalvin Phillips was sent off in the first half of Leeds' 4-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest, but did he deserve a straight red card?

The defender was given his marching orders by referee Darren England after he put in a late challenge on Adlene Guedioura a few minutes before half-time, with Forest 1-0 up at the time.

Leeds vs Derby Live on

Phillips apologised on Instagram to the Leeds fans for his tackle after the game, while Sky Sports commentator Danny Higginbotham felt it was the correct decision to send the 23-year-old off.

He said: "Phillips wins the ball then he just plays it to try and get on to it. It cannot be any other outcome other than a red card. He'll know that as well."

Hit the video above to see Phillips' challenge on Guedioura.....