Leeds United's Pontus Jansson sidelined for three weeks with knee injury

Pontus Jansson was injured in Leeds United's defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday

Pontus Jansson has been ruled out for three weeks with a knee injury, Leeds United have confirmed.

The centre-back suffered the injury in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to promotion rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road.

The 28-year-old will no longer be joining up with the Sweden squad for their forthcoming Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Romania and Norway. He begins his rehabilitation this week.

3:52 Highlights of Leeds United's 1-0 home defeat by Sheffield United Highlights of Leeds United's 1-0 home defeat by Sheffield United

Jansson joined Leeds from Serie A side Torino in 2017 and has since made 72 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Sweden international will miss Millwall's visit to Elland Road on March 30 but could be in contention for Leeds' visit to Birmingham a week later.