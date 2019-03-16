Other matches

Sat 16th March

Sky Bet Championship

  • Leeds United vs Sheffield United
  • 12:30pm Saturday 16th March
  • Elland Road  

Leeds -

Sheff Utd -

Latest Sky Bet Championship odds HOME 23/20 DRAW 23/10 AWAY 23/10 +152 MORE

Live

Leeds vs Sheffield United LIVE!

Watch live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday.

©2019 Sky UK