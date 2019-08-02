Anderlecht in advanced talks for Leeds striker Kemar Roofe

Kemar Roofe joined Leeds from Oxford in 2016

Anderlecht are in advanced talks to sign forward Kemar Roofe from Leeds, Sky Sports News understands.

The Belgian side - managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany - are keen to strengthen their attacking options and have identified Roofe as a main target.

Roofe, who trained with the rest of the Leeds squad on Friday, has only one year left on his contract at Elland Road.

If Roofe will not leave during this transfer window, Leeds could face the prospect of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds from Oxford in 2016 and has since scored 32 goals in 122 matches, ending up as the club's top scorer last season despite sustaining injuries.

Vincent Kompany returned to youth club Anderlecht as a player-manager after leaving Manchester City in the summer

The striker suffered an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly win over Western Sydney Warriors in Australia and will miss the start of the new season, including Leeds' opener at Bristol City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Anderlecht have been busy in the market this summer with Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler and former West Ham midfielder Samir Nasri two of the most notable arrivals.

