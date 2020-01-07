Leeds United can thrive in the Premier League, says Jermaine Beckford

0:28 Former Leeds United Jermaine Beckford believes his former side can flourish in the Premier League after Monday's performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round Former Leeds United Jermaine Beckford believes his former side can flourish in the Premier League after Monday's performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round

Former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford believes his former side can flourish in the Premier League after Monday's performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.

Leeds have been enjoying a second season under manager Marcelo Bielsa and sit top of England's second tier, nine points clear of third-placed Brentford.

Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup, Bielsa's men put on an impressive display at Arsenal that left Beckford feeling confident about his former team's chances in the Premier League, if they do secure promotion.

"Everybody that has seen the first half against Arsenal, will say absolutely the team has more than enough to thrive in the Premier League", the former striker told Sky Sports News.

"Leeds have more than enough [to compete]."

Beckford also praised the work of Bielsa and his coaching team for the style of play they have implemented, bringing back the 'Leeds United Way' of football.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has brought back the 'Leeds United Way' of playing

"If you've not seen Leeds play before, I think a lot of people will be surprised with the way they dominate possession and movement against the opposition.

"Having watched Leeds for a number of years under Marcelo Bielsa, you understand that's his game plan, that's how he likes to play.

"It doesn't matter which one of their personnel are playing, the manager will always find a way to play the 'Leeds United Way'.

It was Beckford's winner that gave Leeds, then a League One team, a famous FA Cup victory over their fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2010.

Jermaine Beckford securing a famous victory for Leeds in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford

The former striker says Leeds will need to sign a forward if they are to compete in the Premier League next season and jokingly suggested that he is available.

"There needs to be one or two additions in terms of an out-and-out goal-scorer but it's got to be the right player and it will be with the amount of detail that goes into the recruitment process.

"I'm available."