Leeds director of football charged by FA for behaviour at half-time against Millwall

Victor Orta (middle) has been charged by the FA for behaviour at half-time in Leeds' fixture against Millwall

Leeds' director of football Victor Orta has been charged by the FA for bad language and/or behaviour in the tunnel area at half-time in the Championship fixture against Millwall at Elland Road.

Leeds' head of media and communications James Mooney has also been charged with improper conduct for his behaviour in the tunnel area in a separate incident in the same fixture.

Leeds were 2-0 down at the break with home fans venting their frustration towards referee Darren England after they felt some decisions went against their team.

A Patrick Bamford double and a goal from Pablo Hernandez in the second half saw them win 3-2 to top the Championship.

Both men have until February 4 to provide their responses.