Victor Orta: Leeds United director of football given stadium ban for Millwall tunnel incident
Leeds' head of media and communications James Mooney also given ban for improper conduct charge
Last Updated: 06/02/20 6:05pm
Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has been handed a one-match stadium ban by the Football Association (FA) after accepting a charge of improper conduct following an incident in the tunnel during their game against Millwall.
Orta reportedly confronted referee Darren England at half-time in Leeds' 3-2 win over Millwall at Elland Road last month.
Leeds' head of media and communications James Mooney has also been given a one-match stadium ban for improper conduct during a separate incident in the tunnel area.
Orta and Mooney have been fined £2,000 and £700 respectively.
In a statement on Thursday, the FA said: "Orta admitted that his language and/or behaviour in the tunnel area at half-time amounted to improper conduct and Mooney admitted that his behaviour during a separate incident in the tunnel area at half time also amounted to improper conduct."
Leeds had been trailing 2-0 when the incidents happened and were unhappy with a number of refereeing decisions, including the awarding of a first-half penalty to Millwall.
When the charge was issued last week, a Leeds spokesperson said: "Victor and James will accept the charges issued to them by The FA, both incidents show a lack of judgement, but we do not believe that either party has used inappropriate language or acted aggressively.
"The club will not make any further comment at this time."