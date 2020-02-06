Victor Orta: Leeds United director of football given stadium ban for Millwall tunnel incident

Leeds director of football Victor Orta admitted that his behaviour in the tunnel area amounted to improper conduct

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has been handed a one-match stadium ban by the Football Association (FA) after accepting a charge of improper conduct following an incident in the tunnel during their game against Millwall.

Orta reportedly confronted referee Darren England at half-time in Leeds' 3-2 win over Millwall at Elland Road last month.

Leeds' head of media and communications James Mooney has also been given a one-match stadium ban for improper conduct during a separate incident in the tunnel area.

Orta and Mooney have been fined £2,000 and £700 respectively.

In a statement on Thursday, the FA said: "Orta admitted that his language and/or behaviour in the tunnel area at half-time amounted to improper conduct and Mooney admitted that his behaviour during a separate incident in the tunnel area at half time also amounted to improper conduct."

Leeds had been trailing 2-0 when the incidents happened and were unhappy with a number of refereeing decisions, including the awarding of a first-half penalty to Millwall.

When the charge was issued last week, a Leeds spokesperson said: "Victor and James will accept the charges issued to them by The FA, both incidents show a lack of judgement, but we do not believe that either party has used inappropriate language or acted aggressively.

"The club will not make any further comment at this time."