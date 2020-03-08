Coronavirus: Leeds relocate women's and academy teams to new facilities

Leeds United say any further risk posed by coronavirus may see the U23 and U18 sides asked to stay away from Thorp Arch as well

Leeds have decided to move their women's and academy teams to new training facilities because of the "increased threat" posed by coronavirus.

The decision has been taken to "protect Marcelo Bielsa's squad from any risk of coming into contact with anyone who has contracted the virus", with Leeds' first team top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds, who are bidding to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004, say the U23 and U18 teams will continue alongside the first team at their Thorp Arch training ground.

"Following the increased threat posed by COVID-19, we have taken the decision to temporarily move our Women's side, as well as our Academy teams, to new facilities to train at with immediate effect," a club statement said.

"We believe the fact that the facility is shared with our first team leaves us with little choice but to take this action, to protect Marcelo Bielsa's squad from any risk of coming into contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.

"The Under-23 and Under-18 sides will continue to use Thorp Arch for the time being, but any further risk may result in those teams also staying away. All non-essential visitors will be prohibited.

"We currently do not have a date for normal service to resume, although rest assured that we will be working with the authorities to speed the process up whilst maintaining everyone's safety."