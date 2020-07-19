Marcelo Bielsa refuses to discuss Leeds future after Derby win

Marcelo Bielsa's current deal gives Leeds the option of extending it at the end of each season for the following three years

Marcelo Bielsa refused to be drawn on his future after watching his Leeds side beat Derby 3-1 at Pride Park.

The Argentine has steered the club back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years and they celebrated their Championship title triumph with a 27th league win of the season.

Chris Martin put Derby ahead early in the second half, but a much-changed Leeds side hit back through Pablo Hernandez, Jamie Shackleton's first senior goal for the club and Matthew Clarke's own goal.

"I don't want to put the focus on me because all I said before," said Bielsa after the game.

"Obviously, I think this. I think everything linked with me, right now, it's not the moment to talk about this.

"It's a moment to say thanks to our players. To give this achievement to our supporters. Say thanks to the club and the authority for all they allow us to do."

When Bielsa arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2018 his contract gave Leeds the option of extending it at the end of each season for the following three years.

The 64-year-old's future has been one of the main topics of debate among joyous Leeds fans since West Brom's defeat at Huddersfield on Friday sealed their club's promotion.

Leeds' first trophy success since 1992 is also a rare piece of silverware for Bielsa, who won Olympic gold with Argentina in 2004 and a league title with Newell's Old Boys in 1991.

"Of course the trophy makes me happy, but I've worked in football for 35 years and one title doesn't change a lot," Bielsa added.

"It really makes me happy. It's the fact I did it with this group of players across two years. More than the capacity of this experience. Promotion was the capacity of our players.

"We played a lot of matches in pre-season with around 15 players. The capacity of the group solved every situation that happened. The prize has to be for the players."