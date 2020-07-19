Derby 1-3 Leeds: Championship winners seal comeback at Pride Park

Leeds marked their first outing since being crowned champions of the Sky Bet Championship by coming from behind to beat Derby 3-1.

Following an open yet lacklustre first half at Pride Park, Chris Martin gave the hosts a surprise lead with a deflected effort (54), but Pablo Hernandez restored parity inside two minutes by tucking home after his initial effort was cleared (56).

Jamie Shackleton then put Leeds ahead with his first professional goal (75) before Matt Clarke turned Ezgjan Alioski's cross into his own net (84) to round off victory against the team who dumped Leeds out of the play-offs little more than a year ago.

1:44 The Leeds players celebrated being crowned champions with flares and champagne after their 3-1 win at Derby.

Leeds move onto 90 points after their 27th league win of the season, while Phillip Cocu's men remain 12th ahead of Wednesday's final day.

How Leeds started their reign as champions with victory

Despite Marcelo Bielsa's decision to make seven changes to his line-up - including starting with midfielder Mateusz Klich on the bench for the first time in his tenure - there was certainly no let-up in intensity from his side after their title win and Tyler Roberts made himself known to Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos, firing two warning shots early on.

0:49 Leeds director Victor Orta was seen celebrating after Leeds' win at Derby with a pair of binoculars which appeared to be in reference to last seasons 'spygate' scandal.

The visitors dominated possession and could have been ahead on the stroke of half-time when Ian Carlo Poveda curled Roberts' square ball beautifully past Roos, but the former Manchester City and Brentford trainee was left with his head in his hands after straying several yards offside in the build-up.

Image: Jamie Shackleton scored his first professional goal in the win against Derby

But the first half was overshadowed by two serious-looking injuries. Tom Lawrence left the pitch with his arm in a sling just seven minutes in, having fallen awkwardly following a tackle by Gaetano Berardi, who was later stretchered off following a tangle of legs with Clarke.

The Rams looked to have gatecrashed the promotion party when Martin beat Kiko Casilla after Craig Forsyth had prevented Leeds clearing the ball, but Hernandez ensured the feeling was short-lived as he scored his second goal in a week from the edge of the area at the second time of asking.

Moments after Shackleton had settled nerves by converting Roberts' lay-off, Casilla was called into action to deny Martin after an untimely slip by Luke Ayling, but any lingering threat posed by Derby was extinguished with six minutes to play when Clarke mis-judged Alioski's delivery to add an inadvertent third for the champions.

Man of the match - Pablo Hernandez

Sky Sports' Danny Higginbotham...

"Pablo Hernandez was brilliant. He grew into the game as it went on and used his intelligence so well. He had the presence of mind to drop deep when need be. Every time he got on the ball, he had the ultimate trust from the players around him. They made the runs and he was been able to find them short or long."

What the managers said...

Derby's Phillip Cocu: "I think the difference between the teams is that they are always on the front foot and anticipate. If they do something, they do it at 100 per cent and we were more reactive today.

"We know we have a lot of work ahead of us towards next season to make sure - depending on the possibilities, of course, financially at the club - we get some new fresh blood and quality in to support the senior players, but also the

youngsters."

Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa: "I'm happy with the match. Three young players were at a good level and the rest of the players were at a good level as well. It was just sad for us that we couldn't share this with the supporters.

"This is a group that overcame everything that happened over a long season. It is fair to say the promotion belongs to them."

What's next?

Both sides are next in action on the final day of the Championship season on Wednesday, July 22. Derby travel to St Andrew's to face Birmingham, while Leeds host Charlton at Elland Road. Both fixtures get under way at 7.30pm.