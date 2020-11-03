Rodrigo: Leeds United forward tests positive for Covid-19

Leeds United forward Rodrigo has tested positive for Covid-19 and the Spain international is self-isolating.

The 29-year said on Instagram that he is feeling healthy but will have to sit out the upcoming international break with Spain.

He missed Monday's 4-1 defeat against Leicester and was also already due to be absent for this weekend's game against Crystal Palace, because he was isolating after contact with a confirmed case.

And Rodrigo has now confirmed that he has tested positive himself.

He wrote: "Unfortunately I have tested positive for Covid-19, after being in contact with a family member who had been infected without us knowing.

"As per the protocol, I will be self isolating and will miss the Crystal Palace game.

"Both my family and I feel great. We are lucky enough to feel healthy and we are keeping a positive attitude."

Rodrigo is Leeds' club-record signing, having arrived from Valencia on a four-year deal in August.

He added: "From home I will support Leeds and the Spanish national team and I will be back on the pitch soon.

"Thank you for all those who have shown concern."

The Premier League has confirmed four positive coronavirus tests were returned from the latest round of testing.

Due to the strict testing regimes in place, the Government will allow Premier League football and other elite sports to continue during the four-week lockdown which will start in England on Thursday