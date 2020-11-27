Leeds United: Why promising return to the Premier League could be better

Leeds United's performances this season have provided a long-awaited antidote after a 16-year absence from the Premier League - but could things be even better?
An unwavering belief in the philosophy which saw Marcelo Bielsa guide Leeds back to the big time has been rewarded with entertaining performances as the club set about re-establishing them in the top-flight.
Ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton - live on Sky Sports - Leeds sit just a point behind Manchester City in 14th having gone toe-to-toe the Premier League's elite, with only champions Liverpool having created more chances than the Yorkshire club this term.
But how does this stack up next to other newly-promoted teams over the years, and have Leeds made the most effective attacking start to life back in the top flight? Well, the answer is, almost.
In their first nine games back in the Premier League, Leeds have registered 48 shots on target, the second-most of any newly-promoted side since Opta began collecting such data in the 2003/04 season.
Trending
- Merson says: Chelsea vs Spurs massive… these games matter
- PL predictions: Jose to nick point in draws galore
- Hamilton fastest, Albon crashes, dog stops practice
- Merson: Arsenal are a mid-table team
- Table-topping Jose wary of 'amazing' Chelsea
- Has Solskjaer found Van de Beek solution?
- How Mourinho got Spurs flying
- Ole: Bruno has Ronaldo-like presence for Man Utd
- Rooney 'ready to retire' to become permanent Derby boss
- 'Tyson and Jones Jr would still beat pro fighters'
Leeds' ability to create openings on goal has seen striker Patrick Bamford take his place among the early frontrunners in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.
The 27-year-old has found the target seven times in nine appearances, a drastic improvement to the solitary goal he managed to score in his previous 27 top-flight appearances with Crystal Palace, Norwich, Burnley and Middlesbrough.
- Live on Sky: Everton vs Leeds United
- Get Sky Sports - All channels £23 a month
- Get a NOW TV Sky Sports pass
Leeds' return to the Premier League, and Bamford's scoring exploits, have undoubtedly been encouraging, but they could be better - much better.
Having earned an unwanted reputation for missing big chances during last season's promotion-winning campaign in the Championship, Bielsa's side are yet to shake off their profligate streak in front of goal.
Again, only champions Liverpool have squandered more big chances than Leeds, with Bamford the main culprit, accounting for eight of their 13 opportunities missed.
Bamford has come to typify the season Leeds have had in front of goal, with both he and his club developing a habit, according to expected goals data (xG), of scoring from unfavourable situations while squandering opportunities deemed easier on paper.
Take Bamford's performance against Aston Villa in October where his chances earned an xG rating of 1.56, but two stunning strikes saw him end the game with a hat-trick. The following week, however, against Leicester, an xG rating of 1.82 failed to yield a goal as Leeds were comfortably beaten 4-1 at Elland Road.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
It may premature at this stage but come the end of the season, it's the kind of inconsistency that could come back to haunt Leeds and their bid to remain in the top-flight.
Thankfully, with 29 games of the season remaining, time is on their side. If Leeds can finesse their touch in front of goal and continue producing spectacular moments, they will fly even more than they already are.
Pitch to Post Preview: Are Chelsea and Spurs title contenders? Plus Man Utd 'leader' Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal's creativity problems, and more!
This week on the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast, Peter Smith is joined by Michael Bridge and Charlotte Marsh to look ahead to a blockbuster London derby between title hopefuls Chelsea and Tottenham. James Cooper explains how Bruno Fernandes has become Man Utd's leader, and we analyse Arsenal's creativity problems.
Plus, Tim Thornton has the latest from Leeds and Sheffield United - including the story of how the Blades almost signed Diego Maradona! Charlotte then makes her bold Pitch for what she thinks will happen in this weekend's Premier League action…
Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox