Robin Koch: Leeds defender to have knee surgery after being injured at Chelsea

Leeds United defender Robin Koch will undergo knee surgery in London on Tuesday for an injury picked up in Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea.

Koch initially injured his knee during his club debut against Liverpool, but under the guidance of the club's medical and science staff, played a full part in all 10 Premier League games prior to Saturday.

He also played three games in six days for Germany in the November international break.

But following a collision in the Chelsea game, he suffered further damage to the knee and the club have made the decision that surgery is required to remedy the problem.

Leeds did not give a timeline on his recovery or return.

It is another blow for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who is faced with having only two fit senior centre-backs in his squad.

Diego Llorente and Liam Cooper are Bielsa's current remaining options with no indication as yet of how long Koch will be sidelined.

Leeds United

West Ham United Friday 11th December 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Koch, 24, moved to Elland Road from SC Freiburg in August on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He said at the time that teaming up with Marcelo Bielsa was one of the main reasons he joined the club.

In three campaigns with Freiburg, who finished eighth in last season's Bundesliga, Koch made 87 appearances and scored five goals.

Leeds, who are 14th in the Premier League, host West Ham on Friday live on Sky Sports.