Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds boss says there is no ignoring meaning of Manchester United rivalry

Marcelo Bielsa says there is no ignoring the importance of Leeds’ rivalry with Manchester United and plans to draw on memories of derbies in Argentina to inspire his players.

The two sides will renew hostilities on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, in their first top-flight encounter in 16 years.

Bielsa is aware of the history between the teams and, during his pre-match build-up, plans to invoke memories of similarly fierce rivalries he has encountered.

"If I had to make a reference of a big rivalry, I would use one of personal experience through the ones I experienced as a Newell's fan or player against Rosario," Bielsa said.

"Leeds doesn't ignore what it means to play such a game and we're prepared to adapt to the characteristics that this game will demand.

"I've been here for two-and-a-half years now and I know the immediate history of the club."

Bielsa has fond memories of a previous trip to Old Trafford, when he was in charge of Athletic Bilbao as they knocked Sir Alex Ferguson's side out of the Europa League in 2012, winning 3-2 in the first leg in Manchester.

"The memories are many," Bielsa said of Bilbao's triumph at Old Trafford.

"Initially to the players who produced the performance and to the 8,000 Basque fans who attended the game.

"The image of them being installed to the right hand side of me, I have it installed in my memory.

"That triumph is in the memory of all the Athletic fans and what it has to do with me is it solidified the affection and the link I have with the Athletic fans and the Basque people.

"But I was part of a victory and this victory is less for the protagonists and more for the fans."

Leeds go into the game at Old Trafford with no new injury concerns following their 5-2 victory over Newcastle in midweek.

Centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente are expected to remain sidelined but Pablo Hernandez made his return from injury off the bench at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The midfielder has only made two starts this season and had just eight minutes to make an impression against the Magpies but he still provided the assists for Leeds' last two goals.

"For any player it is difficult for them to be a substitute but the prestigious players and those who are idols, it is even more difficult," Bielsa said.

"Before the start of the competition, nobody can be guaranteed how many minutes they all play. We all understand it is this way and there's no doubt it is difficult to put into practice in a harmonious way.

"Without doubt it is very difficult to manage this."