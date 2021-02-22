Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa happy to wait until end of season for contract decision

Marcelo Bielsa said it would be better for Leeds to wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to extend his contract.

Bielsa, who signed a one-year extension to his deal after Leeds won promotion to the Premier League last July, insisted that did not mean he does not want to stay at Elland Road.

"The first thing I want to highlight, because what it seems like is that the president is offering me an extension and I am delaying it," Bielsa said.

"It could be interpreted as the club having more of a desire for me to stay than I do and that's not the case.

"In no way do I want to position myself above the club. I reiterate, I am not going to manage any other options until my job here at Leeds is done. There is no speculation from my part."

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has made it clear he wants Bielsa to remain in the role and that the club were waiting for the Argentinian's decision.

Bielsa added: "The second thing is that the decision to work in a club for another year is so important that you must have a clear security.

Leeds United

Southampton Tuesday 23rd February 5:30pm Kick off 6:00pm

"When you have a third of the season left to play, perhaps in this period there will be things that happen that will alter the judgement that is useful to have in mind. That is my reasoning. So I go to what you ask me.

"If the club needs an answer before the end of the season, I will respond before the end of the season.

"But if this happens I will take the time to tell them that they should consider what happens in the last part of the season.

"In this case, it's possible that they could say to me 'ok, we'll wait until the end of the season', or they may say to me 'no, we need to resolve this before the end of the season. If they need a response prior to the end of the season then I will give one."