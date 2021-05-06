Helder Costa: Leeds United winger to miss final four games of season with back injury

Leeds winger Helder Costa has been ruled out of the last four games of the Premier League season.
Costa missed last week's 2-0 defeat at Brighton due to a back injury sustained in the recent draw against Manchester United.
"He won't be able to compete again this season," said Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who confirmed both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha remain doubtful for Saturday's home game versus Tottenham.
Former Wolves player Costa, who has started 13 league games for Leeds this season, was hurt in a challenge with Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and was forced off midway through the second half.
Trending
- Canelo-Saunders dragged apart at feisty face-off
- Star names set to miss England's Euro warm-up games
- Fernandes: If Man Utd win Europa League, it's still not enough
- Lions squad announcement: All you need to know
- Would Champions League win mean more to Man City?
- Tuchel feels good about facing City | 'We could've scored five!'
- UEFA confirms Istanbul as CL final venue
- Red Bull hire more Mercedes engine staff
- Mount stars but collective key for Tuchel's CL finalists
- Sponsorship expert: Glazers could sell Utd if price right