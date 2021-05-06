Helder Costa: Leeds United winger to miss final four games of season with back injury

Leeds winger Helder Costa to miss final four games of season with back injury; Costa sustained injury in challenge with Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka last month; Kalvin Phillips and Raphina both also doubtful for Spurs game on Saturday

Thursday 6 May 2021 10:36, UK

Leeds United&#39;s Helder Costa reacts to missing a chance
Image: Leeds United's Helder Costa injured his back against Manchester United

Leeds winger Helder Costa has been ruled out of the last four games of the Premier League season.

Costa missed last week's 2-0 defeat at Brighton due to a back injury sustained in the recent draw against Manchester United.

"He won't be able to compete again this season," said Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who confirmed both Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha remain doubtful for Saturday's home game versus Tottenham.

Former Wolves player Costa, who has started 13 league games for Leeds this season, was hurt in a challenge with Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and was forced off midway through the second half.

