Premier League confirms no away supporters allowed for final two matchdays of 2020/21 season

The Premier League has confirmed no away supporters will be permitted to attend matches for the final two rounds of the 2020/21 season.

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed into matches in round 37 on May 18 and 19 and in round 38 on May 23, provided the government goes ahead with the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions on May 17.

However, a decision has now been taken to limit this to home spectators.

"Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the league and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance," a league statement read.

"The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing Covid-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.

Image: Manchester City fans could see their side lift the Premier League trophy at the Etihad on May 23

"Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021/22 season."

The government is set to announce whether or not restrictions will be eased no later than May 10.

The Premier League rescheduled the penultimate round of fixtures to midweek so that all clubs can have one game with fans before the end of the season.

Image: There were 8,000 inside Wembley for the Carabao Cup final between Man City and Tottenham as part of a test event for the return of fans

Gameweek 37 fixtures

Fixtures will take place in the midweek of May 18 & 19:

Brighton vs Man City

Burnley vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Leicester

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Everton vs Wolves

Man Utd vs Fulham

Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd

Southampton vs Leeds

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

West Brom vs West Ham

Gameweek 38 fixtures

Fixtures will take place on Sunday May 23, with all games kicking off at 4pm:

Arsenal vs Brighton

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Fulham vs Newcastle

Leeds vs West Brom

Leicester vs Tottenham

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Man City vs Everton

Sheffield Utd vs Burnley

West Ham vs Southampton

Wolves vs Man Utd