Premier League confirms no away supporters allowed for final two matchdays of 2020/21 season

The Premier League has confirmed no away supporters will be permitted to attend matches for the final two rounds of the 2020/21 season.
Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed into matches in round 37 on May 18 and 19 and in round 38 on May 23, provided the government goes ahead with the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions on May 17.
However, a decision has now been taken to limit this to home spectators.
"Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the league and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance," a league statement read.
"The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing Covid-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.
"Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021/22 season."
The government is set to announce whether or not restrictions will be eased no later than May 10.
The Premier League rescheduled the penultimate round of fixtures to midweek so that all clubs can have one game with fans before the end of the season.
Gameweek 37 fixtures
Fixtures will take place in the midweek of May 18 & 19:
Brighton vs Man City
Burnley vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Leicester
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Everton vs Wolves
Man Utd vs Fulham
Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd
Southampton vs Leeds
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
West Brom vs West Ham
Gameweek 38 fixtures
Fixtures will take place on Sunday May 23, with all games kicking off at 4pm:
Arsenal vs Brighton
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Fulham vs Newcastle
Leeds vs West Brom
Leicester vs Tottenham
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Man City vs Everton
Sheffield Utd vs Burnley
West Ham vs Southampton
Wolves vs Man Utd