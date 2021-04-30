Premier League moves penultimate fixtures to enable fans to return

The Premier League has rescheduled the penultimate round of fixtures to midweek so that all clubs can have one game with fans before the end of the season.

Under the current roadmap out of lockdown, a limited number of fans will be allowed to return to stadiums from May 17.

Match Round 37 will now take place in the midweek of May 18 & 19, having originally been due to take place on the weekend of May 15 & 16.

Further details regarding new kick-off times will be announced in due course, the Premier League said.

Prior to the change, only the final round of Premier League fixtures was due to be able to welcome fans.

Match Round 36, plus previously postponed games, will be split over an extended period that includes the FA Cup final weekend.

Image: Manchester United face Fulham in their final home game of the season

Gameweek 36 fixtures

Tues May 11: Southampton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports (originally April 17)

Wed May 12: Manchester United vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 6pm (originally May 15)

Wed May 12: Chelsea vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 8.15pm - Live on Sky Sports (originally May 15)

Thurs May 13: Aston Villa vs Everton - Kick-Off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports (originally January 17)

Fri May 14: Newcastle vs Man City - Kick-off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports (originally May 15)

Sat May 15: Burnley vs Leeds United - Kick-Off 12.30pm (No change to date, was 3pm)

Sat May 15: Southampton vs Fulham - Kick-Off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports (No change to date)

Sat May 15: Brighton vs West Ham - Kick-Off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports (No change to date)

Sun May 16: Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 12pm (Originally May 15)

Sun May 16: Tottenham vs Wolves - Kick-Off 2pm - Live on Sky Sports (Originally May 15)

Sun May 16: West Brom vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm - Live on Sky Sports (Originally May 15)

Sun May 16: Everton vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 7pm (Originally May 15)

Gameweek 37 fixtures

Fixtures will now take place in the midweek of May 18 & 19:

Brighton vs Man City

Burnley vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Leicester

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Everton vs Wolves

Man Utd vs Fulham

Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd

Southampton vs Leeds

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

West Brom vs West Ham

