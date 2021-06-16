Leeds United: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Leeds start the 2021/22 Premier League season away at bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.
Marcelo Bielsa's side, who impressed in their first season back in the Premier League since 2004 with a ninth-place finish in 2020/21, go to Old Trafford, hoping for a first win over their rivals from across the Pennines since January 2010.
Leeds follow up that tricky start with a home match against Everton on August 21, followed by a trip to Burnley on August 28.
Leeds face a difficult December; after a home match against newly-promoted Brentford on December 4, they then face Chelsea (away, December 11), Man City (away, December 15), Arsenal (home, December 18) and Liverpool (away, Boxing Day). Their New Year's Day fixture is at home to Burnley.
Bielsa must also navigate Leeds through another tricky run of fixtures in February and March, facing Everton (away, February 12), Manchester United (home, February 19), Tottenham (home, February 26) and then Leicester (away, March 5).
They finish the season away at Brentford on May 22.
Leeds' 2021/22 Premier League fixtures
All fixtures subject to change.
August
14: Manchester United (a) - 3pm
21: Everton (h) - 3pm
28: Burnley (a) - 3pm
September
11: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
18: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm
25: West Ham (h) - 3pm
October
2: Watford (h) - 3pm
16: Southampton (a) - 3pm
23: Wolves (h) - 3pm
30: Norwich City (a) - 3pm
November
6: Leicester City (h) - 3pm
20: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
27: Brighton (a) - 3pm
30: Crystal Palace (h) - 7.45pm
December
4: Brentford (h) - 3pm
11: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
15: Manchester City (a) - 8pm
18: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
26: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
28: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
January
1: Burnley (h) - 3pm
15: West Ham (a) - 3pm
22: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
February
8: Aston Villa (a) - 7.45pm
12: Everton (a) - 3pm
19: Manchester United (h) - 3pm
26: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
March
5: Leicester City (a) - 3pm
12: Norwich City (h) - 3pm
19: Wolves (a) - 3pm
April
2: Southampton (h) - 3pm
9: Watford (a) - 3pm
16: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
23: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
30: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
May
7: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
15: Brighton (h) - 3pm
22: Brentford (a) - 4pm
