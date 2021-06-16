Leeds United: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Leeds start the 2021/22 Premier League season away at bitter rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.

Marcelo Bielsa's side, who impressed in their first season back in the Premier League since 2004 with a ninth-place finish in 2020/21, go to Old Trafford, hoping for a first win over their rivals from across the Pennines since January 2010.

Leeds follow up that tricky start with a home match against Everton on August 21, followed by a trip to Burnley on August 28.

Leeds face a difficult December; after a home match against newly-promoted Brentford on December 4, they then face Chelsea (away, December 11), Man City (away, December 15), Arsenal (home, December 18) and Liverpool (away, Boxing Day). Their New Year's Day fixture is at home to Burnley.

Bielsa must also navigate Leeds through another tricky run of fixtures in February and March, facing Everton (away, February 12), Manchester United (home, February 19), Tottenham (home, February 26) and then Leicester (away, March 5).

They finish the season away at Brentford on May 22.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

21: Everton (h) - 3pm

28: Burnley (a) - 3pm

September

11: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

18: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

25: West Ham (h) - 3pm

October

2: Watford (h) - 3pm

16: Southampton (a) - 3pm

23: Wolves (h) - 3pm

30: Norwich City (a) - 3pm

November

6: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

20: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

27: Brighton (a) - 3pm

30: Crystal Palace (h) - 7.45pm

December

4: Brentford (h) - 3pm

11: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

15: Manchester City (a) - 8pm

18: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

26: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

28: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

January

1: Burnley (h) - 3pm

15: West Ham (a) - 3pm

22: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

February

8: Aston Villa (a) - 7.45pm

12: Everton (a) - 3pm

19: Manchester United (h) - 3pm

26: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

March

5: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

12: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

19: Wolves (a) - 3pm

April

2: Southampton (h) - 3pm

9: Watford (a) - 3pm

16: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

23: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

30: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

May

7: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

15: Brighton (h) - 3pm

22: Brentford (a) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.