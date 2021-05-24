Kalvin Phillips injury: Leeds United confident England midfielder can feature at Euro 2020 despite shoulder concern

Leeds United are confident Kalvin Phillips will be fit to feature at Euro 2020 if selected by England manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday.

The midfielder suffered a shoulder injury in the dying minutes of Leeds' final Premier League game of the season against West Brom on Sunday when challenging Grady Diangana.

On Monday, Leeds said the injury is currently being treated conservatively, but added Phillips should be fit for the start of the Euros campaign next month.

Phillips, who was on target in the 3-1 win at Elland Road, was booked in the fourth minute of injury time for the tackle but did not go off as Leeds had already made three substitutions.

Image: Kalvin Phillips needed assistance after the Leeds midfielder was booked for a tackle on Grady Diangana

The 25-year-old started all three of March's World Cup Qualifiers for England, having made his international debut last year against Denmark.

England manager Gareth Southgate names his 26-man Euros squad on Tuesday at 1pm.

Southgate is planning to include both Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in his squad, providing medical reports suggest they will be able to play some part in the tournament.

Image: Gareth Southgate is looking to include Jordan Henderson in his squad for Euro 2020

After warm-up matches against Austria (June 2) and Romania (June 6), England kick-off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley on June 13, before remaining group games against Scotland on June 18 and Czech Republic on June 22.

