Kalvin Phillips injury: Leeds United confident England midfielder can feature at Euro 2020 despite shoulder concern

Leeds United are confident Kalvin Phillips will be fit to feature at Euro 2020 if selected by England manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday.
The midfielder suffered a shoulder injury in the dying minutes of Leeds' final Premier League game of the season against West Brom on Sunday when challenging Grady Diangana.
On Monday, Leeds said the injury is currently being treated conservatively, but added Phillips should be fit for the start of the Euros campaign next month.
England's Euro 2020 fixtures, dates and route to the final
Leeds ease past Baggies to end season in style
England squad debate on Twitter Spaces
Phillips, who was on target in the 3-1 win at Elland Road, was booked in the fourth minute of injury time for the tackle but did not go off as Leeds had already made three substitutions.
The 25-year-old started all three of March's World Cup Qualifiers for England, having made his international debut last year against Denmark.
England manager Gareth Southgate names his 26-man Euros squad on Tuesday at 1pm.
Southgate is planning to include both Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in his squad, providing medical reports suggest they will be able to play some part in the tournament.
After warm-up matches against Austria (June 2) and Romania (June 6), England kick-off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley on June 13, before remaining group games against Scotland on June 18 and Czech Republic on June 22.
