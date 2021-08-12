Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds manager says his contract situation is 'resolved' ahead of Premier League opener

Marcelo Bielsa has declared his contract situation at Leeds "resolved" ahead of their Premier League opener away to Manchester United on Saturday.

The 66-year-old would not give any details or even say if he has actually signed new terms, but indicated he had committed to a further season at Elland Road.

"The contract situation is one that is already resolved," Bielsa said through a translator. "One year is habitual."

Bielsa praised the club's hierarchy for their willingness to invest in the club's training facilities and infrastructure and indicated that played a role in his desire to commit to a fourth season.

"From my point of view, this is an extraordinary club," he said. "It's not often you have a club that designates so much volume of investment to the improvement of the training facilities.

"Leeds have made a significant contribution economically to provide the tools for a manager to prepare to be the ideal ones."

Leeds have also invested in Bielsa's playing squad this summer, making Jack Harrison's loan from Manchester City permanent, bringing in Junior Firpo from Barcelona and also completing deals for youngsters Amari Miller, Lewis Bate, Kristoffer Klaesson and Sean McGurk.

Though they continue to be linked with other deals, Bielsa declared himself happy with his current options.

"I'm satisfied with the group I'm working with," he said. "I couldn't tell you about hypothetical situations but what I can tell you is the group of players I have I'm happy with."

