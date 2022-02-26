Marcelo Bielsa under increasing pressure from Leeds ownership after dismal run of form

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have one point from last six games, conceding 21 goals, to leave them outside the Premier League relegation zone by only two points, with a 4-0 thrashing by Tottenham their latest defeat

Saturday 26 February 2022 19:24, UK

Marcelo Bielsa reacts on the touchline
Image: Marcelo Bielsa has led Leeds to one points from their last six games - leaving them two points outside the bottom six

Marcelo Bielsa is under increasing pressure at Leeds on the back of the club's 4-0 hammering by Tottenham at Elland Road on Saturday.

Bielsa joined Leeds in 2018 and led them back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence two years later, as well as a ninth-placed finish in the top flight in 2020/21, but the club are currently two points outside the relegation zone after a run of five defeats from six games.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Tottenham Hotspur's win against Leeds United.

Leeds have conceded 21 goals in that time and slumped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham after being thrashed 6-0 in midweek away at Liverpool, leaving them with a goal difference of -30 and the leakiest defence in the Premier League all season, having shipped 60 goals in 26 games, five more than bottom side Norwich.

Leeds' dismal run

  • January 22 - Leeds 0-1 Newcastle
  • February 9 - Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds
  • February 12 - Everton 3-0 Leeds
  • February 20 - Leeds 2-4 Man Utd
  • February 23 - Liverpool 6-0 Leeds
  • February 26 - Leeds 0-4 Tottenham

Merson: Bielsa 'pulling wool over people's eyes'

Speaking before the heavy defeat against Spurs, Paul Merson says that Marcelo Bielsa must change the way Leeds are playing or they will be in real relegation trouble

Speaking ahead of the Tottenham loss, Paul Merson told Soccer Saturday that Bielsa was "pulling the wool over people's eyes" with Leeds fans' continued support of the Argentine in spite of their wretched form.

He said: "He's pulling the wool over people's eyes. he needs to change things. His squad is depleted, I know he's got big players out, but he has to change it. You can't keep going to Liverpools and Man Utds and opening games up and get beaten sixes and fours. You have to stop it. At the moment, I worry for them, I really worry for them.

"I think the fans need to get a bit stronger. Don't start clapping your team off. If I got beaten by Tottenham by four at Highbury when I was playing there is no way I would be getting clapped off. Just go home. You don't have to boo, I'm not saying boo and throw shoes at them.

"They've worked so hard to get to where they are in this league, and at the moment it is fizzling away. I love watching Leeds, I have no affinity to Leeds and I love watching them, but I know there is going to be goal after goal, no matter what end it's going to be - and that's worrying.

Leeds' next six games

  • March 5 - Leicester vs Leeds, kick-off 12.30pm
  • March 10 - Leeds vs Aston Villa, kick-off 7.45pm
  • March 13 - Leeds vs Norwich, kick-off 2pm
  • March 18 - Wolves vs Leeds, kick-off 8pm live on Sky Sports
  • April 2 - Leeds vs Southampton, kick-off 3pm
  • April 9 - Watford vs Leeds, kick-off 3pm
