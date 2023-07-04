Daniel Farke to Leeds: Former Norwich manager in advanced talks to take over vacancy at Elland Road

Former Norwich City and Borussia Monchengladbach boss Daniel Farke is in advanced talks to become the new Leeds United manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Farke was the manager of Bundesliga club Gladbach last season, but was sacked after just one campaign after guiding the club to a 10th-placed finish.

An appointment at Leeds would be Farke's first job in English football since his four-year spell at Norwich - where he won the Championship twice in 2019 and 2021 before being sacked by the club nearly two years ago.

After his spell at Norwich, Farke was appointed as manager of Russian club Krasnodar in January 2022, but left the club two months later without managing any games for them following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Image: Farke won the Championship twice with Norwich

Leeds are still searching for their permanent replacement for Sam Allardyce, following the club's relegation from the Premier League in May.

The search for a new manager is now close to a conclusion after the club identified dozens of prospective candidates and used data analytics to filter those down.

Dossiers were created and then around 10 were interviewed initially on Zoom last week. Leeds conducted face-to-face interviews last week from the final shortlist, which included Farke and Patrick Vieira - who has been appointed as the new manager of Strasbourg this week.

Image: Leeds fixtures 2023/24

Leeds United begin life back in the second tier at home on Sunday August 6, with Cardiff City travelling to Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire derbies between Leeds and Huddersfield are scheduled for October 28 and March 2.

The regular Championship season concludes on Saturday May 4, with each match kicking-off simultaneously at 3pm. The play-off semi-finals will follow, though dates will be finalised for those fixtures closer to the time.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.