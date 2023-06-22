Championship fixtures and schedule 2023/24: Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton kick-off new season

Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football this season, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and WSL
Thursday 22 June 2023 09:03, UK
The 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season starts on Friday August 4, when League One play-off winners Sheffield Wednesday host Southampton at Hillsborough, live on Sky Sports..
The following day, Saturday August 5, League One champions Plymouth host Huddersfield while Middlesbrough and Blackburn host fellow promotion hopefuls Millwall and West Brom on the opening Saturday of the season.
Leicester City and Leeds United begin life back in the second tier at home on Sunday August 6, with last season's play-off finalists and rivals Coventry City heading to the King Power Stadium before Cardiff City travel to Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.
Ipswich Town, runners-up in League One last season, travel to Sunderland in front of the Sky Sports cameras to complete the opening round of fixtures.
Cardiff and Swansea contest the South Wales derby on September 16 and March 16, the Yorkshire derbies between Leeds and Huddersfield are scheduled for October 28 and March 2, while Norwich and Ipswich renew their rivalry on December 16 and April 6.
The regular Championship season concludes on Saturday May 4, with each match kicking-off simultaneously at 3pm. The play-off semi-finals will follow, though dates will be finalised for those fixtures closer to the time.
The 2024 Sky Bet Championship play-off final is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday May 26.
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 EFL season:
Friday August 4
Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton, 8pm - Live on Sky Sports
Saturday August 5
Blackburn vs West Brom, 3pm
Bristol City vs Preston, 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Millwall, 3pm
Norwich vs Hull, 3pm
Plymouth vs Huddersfield, 3pm
QPR vs Watford, 3pm
Stoke vs Rotherham, 3pm
Swansea vs Birmingham, 3pm
Sunday August 6
Leicester vs Coventry, 12pm - Live on Sky Sports
Leeds vs Cardiff, 2.30pm - Live on Sky Sports
Sunderland vs Ipswich, 5pm - Live on Sky Sports
Tuesday December 26
Birmingham vs Stoke
Cardiff vs Plymouth
Coventry vs Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield vs Blackburn
Hull vs Sunderland
Ipswich vs Leicester
Millwall vs QPR
Preston vs Leeds
Rotherham vs Middlesbrough
Southampton vs Swansea
Watford vs Bristol City
West Brom vs Norwich
Saturday May 4, 2024
Birmingham vs Norwich
Coventry vs QPR
Ipswich vs Huddersfield
Leeds vs Southampton
Leicester vs Blackburn
Middlesbrough vs Watford
Plymouth vs Hull
Rotherham vs Cardiff
Stoke vs Bristol City
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea vs Millwall
West Brom vs Preston
Start date - Friday August 4
League One play-off final - May 18
League Two play-off final - May 19
Championship play-off final - May 26