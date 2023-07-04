Daniel Farke to Leeds United: Former Norwich manager appointed as new boss at Elland Road

Daniel Farke has been appointed as Leeds United's new manager on a four-year deal ahead of their first season back in the Championship.

Farke replaces Sam Allardyce, who failed to keep the Whites in the Premier League and left his role in early June having been given the job two months earlier.

The German was at Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach last season but was sacked following just one campaign after guiding them to a 10th-placed finish.

Image: Farke won the Championship twice with former club Norwich City in 2019 and 2021

Farke's appointment at Leeds is his first job in English football since his four-year spell at Norwich - where he won the Championship twice in 2019 and 2021 before being sacked by the club nearly two years ago.

After his stint at Norwich, Farke was named as manager of Russian club Krasnodar in January 2022 but left the club two months later without managing any games for them following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

On his appointment at Elland Road, Farke said: "I'd like to thank everyone for the really warm welcome, I'm really grateful at this moment, to work for this amazing club.

"I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown.

"The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can't wait for the first game of the season."

Image: Farke's first game in charge of Leeds is against Cardiff on August 6, live on Sky Sports (Credit: Leeds United)

Farke will be assisted by Eddie Riemer, with Christopher John and Chris Domogalla also joining his coaching team having previously worked together at Norwich.

Leeds vice-chairman and director Paraag Marathe added: "After a thorough recruitment process, we are excited to confirm Daniel's appointment as our first-team manager.

"His record in the Championship is clear, and I am impressed by his leadership and plan to guide us back to the Premier League.

"We welcome Daniel and his staff to the club and look forward to a strong season."

Leeds United begin life back in the second tier at home on Sunday August 6, with Cardiff City travelling to Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire derbies between Leeds and Huddersfield are scheduled for October 28 and March 2.

The regular Championship season concludes on Saturday May 4, with each match kicking-off simultaneously at 3pm. The play-off semi-finals will follow, though dates will be finalised for those fixtures closer to the time.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.